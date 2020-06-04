Mr. Willie M. Taylor, affectionately known as "Bumpsy," departed this life quietly on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center in Petersburg, VA, after years of declining health.
Willie was born March 24, 1941 in Waverly, VA to the late Irene Graves-Johnson, and Willie McKinzey Taylor. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Hobbs-Taylor; daughter, Laura "Nicey" Taylor; grandmother, Lillian Drew; great-grandmother, Alberta Robertson, and aunt-uncle, Willie & Viola "Patty" Revish.
Willie married his sweetheart, Joanne Hobbs in New Hampshire. From their union they had two children, the late Laura Denise, and Joseph Taylor. Willie received his education in the Petersburg Public Schools System. Willie was a strong man of great character who always looked out for his extended family. He held employment with Henshaw Construction Company for many years and credited himself with construction of property in the surrounding Petersburg area.
Willie was talented and gifted with skilled hands and craftsmanship. He would travel with different construction companies and loved farms and plantation life, while making many friends, but he would always find his way back to his home, Petersburg. Willie accomplished many great things in his life, but we knew his true passion was his beautiful garden each summer with is vegetables and watermelons. He shared his crop with plenty. His gardening skills was at his best.
If you knew Bumpsy, you knew that he loved a cold Pepsi, Red-Beans & Rice, and a Baby-Ruth Candy Bar, fishing, and playing Checkers with his Uncle Willie. He enjoyed life to the fullest, and the family gathering we knew he always serenade us with one of his favorite songs, by Al Green, "Sitting On the Dock of The Bay"
Willie leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Joseph Taylor of Charlotte, NC; three granddaughters, Tynecia Taylor, Porcha Taylor-Bell (Jamie) and Anlycia "Humpty" Taylor all of Petersburg, VA; five great-grandchildren, Jamari Taylor, Jayden Jones, Ashaela Taylor, Janiyah Bell, Jaleah Bell and Jamie Bell, Jr. all of Petersburg, VA; one aunt, Gaily Fisher of Saginaw, MI; cousins, Willie Revish, Jr. of Tennessee, Virgil, Izon, and Ronald, Revish all of South Chesterfield, VA, and Stacey Gold of Odenton, MD; four special cousins whom resided with him with his grandmother was Gaynell Burnette, Tyrone Burnette of Winston Salem, NC, John "Casey" McNeil, Vincent McNeil, and Thomas "Tommy" Parham all of Petersburg, VA, Virginia Taylor of Franklin, VA and Ester Hubbard of Philadelphia, PA;. a longtime special friend, Teddy Jones of Petersburg, VA, and a host of friends too numerous to name.
A heartfelt thanks is extended to the Battlefield Park Healthcare Center (Wing 1 Staff ) for all the wonderful care since June 20, 2014.
Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Friday, June 5, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.