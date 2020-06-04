R.I.I BUMPSY I WILL always remember you we had some good laughs together, & WATCH A PLENTY OF THE WESTERN SHOWS ON TV,ENJOYED BEING AROUND YOU WHEN I WAS THERE,YOU DIDN'T MIND SAYING WHAT?? WAS ON YOUR MIND & LOVE EATTING WHAT EVER YOU WANT..WE WOULD SIT ON THE FRONT PORCH TOGETHER OR YOU WOULD WALK ON DOWN SAINT JAMES STREET & WOULD SIT & HAVE FUN, ONE THING FOR SURE WHEN YOU HAD ENOUGH OF BEING IN THE HOUSE YOU WOULD BE GONE ON YOUR WAY & SOMETIMES NOBODY WAS WHEN YOU DID YOUR DISAPPEAR ACTS,WE WOULD LAUGH SO HARD FROM WHAT YOU WOULD SAY,YOU HAD BEAUTIFUL STORIES ALL SO R.I.P YOU WILL BE MISSED LOVE ALWAYS NISEY MY PRAYERS FOR THE FAMILY R.I.P

Nisey Queen

Friend