Mr. Willie M. Taylor, affectionately known as "Bumpsy," was called home by God on Friday, May 29, 2020 at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center in Petersburg, Virginia, after years of declining health.
Willie was a native of Waverly, Virginia, but raised in Petersburg. He was born on March 24, 1941 to the late Willie McKinzey Taylor and Irene Johnson.
In the 1960's, Willie married his sweetheart, Joanne Hobbs in New Hampshire. From their union they had two children, Laura Denise, and Joseph Taylor. Willie attended the Petersburg Public Schools,Willie was a talented and skilled craftsman. He was employed by Henshaw Construction Company for many years and was well-loved at Henshaw. He could take a leave of absence and his job would still be waiting for his return. Willie could build a home from the ground up, without having blueprints. He was credited for many homes built in the Cool Springs and Pecan Acres areas of Petersburg.
If you knew Bumpsy, you knew that he enjoyed life to the fullest. One of his hobbies was playing checkers with his Uncle Willie. He could be the life of any party with his humor and would serenade everyone with his soulful lyrics. He loved a cold Pepsi, Red-beans & Rice and a Babe-Ruth Candy bar. He also enjoyed fishing and playing checkers with his Uncle Willie.
Willie enjoyed life to the fullest to include: family gatherings where he was knew to sing one of his favorite songs, by Otis Redding, "Sitting on the Dock of the Bay". He traveled across the states working construction, farming, and at fruit orchards, while making many friends. He accomplished many things in life, but his true passion was his fruits and vegetable gardens. He created the most beautiful gardens each summer. These garden provided him with a bountiful blessing of food. He took pride in his gardening skills.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Hobbs-Taylor; daughter, Laura Denise "Nicey" Taylor; grandmother, Lillian Drew; great-grandmother, Alberta Robertson; aunt, Viola "Patty" Revish, and uncle, Willie Revish.
Willie leaves to cherish his memories: one son, Joseph Taylor of Charlotte, NC; three granddaughters, Tynecia Taylor, Porcha Taylor-Bell (Jamie) and Anlycia "Humpty Taylor all of Petersburg, Virginia; five great-grandchildren, Jamari Taylor, Jayden Jones, Ashaela Taylor, Janiyah Bell, Jaleah Bell and Jamie Bell, Jr. all of Petersburg, Virginia; one aunt, Gaily Fisher of Saginaw MI; four special cousins, Gaynell Burnette of Winston Salem, NC, John "Casey" McNeil of Petersburg, Virginia, and Thomas "Tommy" Parham of Petersburg, Virginia; cousin, Ester Hubbard of Philadelphia, PA; and a longtime and special friend, Teddy Jones of Petersburg, Virginia. Willie also leaves a host of family and friends.
A heartfelt thanks is extended to the Battlefield Park Healthcare Center and everyone who called, texted and visited Bumpsy and the family during his illness and passing.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.