Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
WILLIE MAYE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIE MAYE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIE MAYE


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIE MAYE Obituary
Mr. Willie Maye affectionately known as "Bill", 91, of 18393 Peebles Drive, Yale, VA, peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (New Year's Day) at the Waverly Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waverly, VA.

He was born August 12, 1928 to the late Edward Maye and Emmie Barnhill. He was married to the late Evelyn Parham Maye for 48 years. At an early age he confessed Christ and joined the St. John Baptist Church in Stony Creek.

He was a retiree of Metric Construction Company after many years. He was truly blessed winning a big safety drawing which was a 2000 Silverado red pick-up truck which he loved dearly.

Mr. Maye loved himself some baseball and knew everything about the game. He went to every Sussex Tiger game no matter where they would be; he got a ride to see them play with his baseball buddies.

Left to treasure his precious memories: a devoted daughter, Agnestine Maye Peebles (Joseph deceased); one grandson who he loved dearly, Darrell Peebles (Tonya) of Smithfield, VA; one granddaughter, Gabrielle White; devoted god-daughter, Jean Sharpe (Jimmy); god-granddaughter, Jamequa Sharpe all of Stony Creek, VA; three sisters-in-law, devoted Georgia Adkins of Stony Creek, VA, Vinia Granderson and Maggie Hughes of Philadelphia, PA; devoted niece, Shirley Pegram; devoted nephew, James Adkins, Jr.; devoted cousin, Robert Thomas Atkins; friend and barber for many-many years, Samuel Britt Mason; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. C. W. Robb, eulogist and Rev. Herbert Holly II, officiating. The interment to follow at the Parham Family Cemetery.

At the request of the family please omit all food items.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -