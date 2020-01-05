|
|
Mr. Willie Maye affectionately known as "Bill", 91, of 18393 Peebles Drive, Yale, VA, peacefully transitioned into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 (New Year's Day) at the Waverly Health and Rehabilitation Center, Waverly, VA.
He was born August 12, 1928 to the late Edward Maye and Emmie Barnhill. He was married to the late Evelyn Parham Maye for 48 years. At an early age he confessed Christ and joined the St. John Baptist Church in Stony Creek.
He was a retiree of Metric Construction Company after many years. He was truly blessed winning a big safety drawing which was a 2000 Silverado red pick-up truck which he loved dearly.
Mr. Maye loved himself some baseball and knew everything about the game. He went to every Sussex Tiger game no matter where they would be; he got a ride to see them play with his baseball buddies.
Left to treasure his precious memories: a devoted daughter, Agnestine Maye Peebles (Joseph deceased); one grandson who he loved dearly, Darrell Peebles (Tonya) of Smithfield, VA; one granddaughter, Gabrielle White; devoted god-daughter, Jean Sharpe (Jimmy); god-granddaughter, Jamequa Sharpe all of Stony Creek, VA; three sisters-in-law, devoted Georgia Adkins of Stony Creek, VA, Vinia Granderson and Maggie Hughes of Philadelphia, PA; devoted niece, Shirley Pegram; devoted nephew, James Adkins, Jr.; devoted cousin, Robert Thomas Atkins; friend and barber for many-many years, Samuel Britt Mason; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, January 7, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. C. W. Robb, eulogist and Rev. Herbert Holly II, officiating. The interment to follow at the Parham Family Cemetery.
At the request of the family please omit all food items.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020