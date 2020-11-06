1/1
WILLIE PARHAM
A viewing for Mr. Willie Parham will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, from 1-8 pm at the Wilson & Associates, 1215 Jefferson Davis Highway, Richmond . services will also be held there Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St., Richmond, VA.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Services entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, Petersburg (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Viewing
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Wilson & Associates
NOV
7
Service
11:00 AM
Wilson & Associates
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
November 5, 2020
El & Em Community Fellowship is saddened to hear of the loss of Willie. He is the brother of our dear sister Angela Parham Jones. Our prayer is that the family find comfort during this time by the love of Jesus Christ.
leon dillard
November 4, 2020
We at BMT Clinic miss you rest easy (Nurse Parham )the clinic name we gave him.
WANDA King
