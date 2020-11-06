A viewing for Mr. Willie Parham will be held Friday, November 6, 2020, from 1-8 pm at the Wilson & Associates, 1215 Jefferson Davis Highway, Richmond . services will also be held there Saturday Nov. 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Maury Cemetery, 2700 Maury St., Richmond, VA.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Services entrusted to the Johnson Funeral Home, Petersburg (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us