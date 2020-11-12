1/1
WILLIE REVISH JR.
1949 - 2020
Mr. Willie "Sly" Revish, Jr., was a resident of Dayton, TN, but was born and raised in Petersburg, VA. Willie was the third of seven children, born on October 16, 1949 to the late Willie and Viola Revish. He transitioned peacefully after a very short battle with COVID-19 and declining health on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, TN.
Willie graduated from Peabody High School with the Class of 1969. He later attended the then Virginia State University (College). He was a member of the Mighty Trojans, Virginia State Marching Band, and the Virginia State Competition Marching Band, where he played trumpet. He was also a member of the ROTC, the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated. In addition, he actively served in the United States Army and the Army Reserve.
Willie was talented with his hands. Oftentimes, he would fix cars and could put anything together without directions. He dreamed of becoming a doctor as a kid and played "doctor" on his siblings. Willie would prepare unorthodox desserts for the family as taste testers, but what many did not know is that he was shy, quiet, very intelligent and a mastermind thinker. One of his hobbies was learning and speaking the Spanish language.
In Willie's earlier years, he worked at Central State Hospital, Training School as a Counselor Aide. He later ventured in his exciting career as a Respiratory Therapist at the then Petersburg General Hospital in Petersburg, VA and also at John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell, VA.Later, Willie relocated to Madison, TN, and worked various positions in the medical field until his health started to decline.
He was preceded in death by two of his sons, Burton Will Revish and Austin Revish; parents, Willie, and Viola Revish; siblings, Russell Revish and Ozie Bowman.
Willie leaves to cherish his children, sons, Will Phelps, Willie Baines, and Mario Crawley all of Petersburg, VA., Willie Revish III of Richmond, VA, Dontay Revish, Merton Revish, and Brian Revish (Monic) all of Petersburg, VA; daughters, Kenisha Revish of Eastvale, CA, and Tileana Revish Edmonds of Petersburg, VA; grandchildren, Dewill Jones, Kennard Phelps, Kiara Phelps, Zayah Phelps, Chanel Baines-Edmonds, Chypre Baines-Edmonds, and Lavelle Baine all of Petersburg, VA,Vonteja Revish, Willie Revish IV, Kylief Lorue, Mariah Houston and Milan Revish all of Richmond, VA, Tamia Davis, Taliyah Davis, Kanari Jones, and Jamontae Gatling all of Petersburg, VA, Cailyn Revish of Petersburg, VA, Cairin Taylor of Eastvale, CA, Amarion Edmonds, Collin Revish, Caleb Revish and King Revish all of Petersburg, VA; great grandchildren, Kennedy Phelps, Jadore Phelps, Marcel Phelps and Lavelle Baines, Jr., all of Petersburg, VA, Grayson Brown and Kayden Brown of Richmond, VA; siblings, Virgil Revish (Katie), Izon Murphy, and Ron Revish, all of Chesterfield, VA; Stacey Gold (Jeff) of Odenton, MD; sister-in-law, Juanita Revish; and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; close friends, Richard Mabrey, James Fowlkes, Reverend Nelson Bland and Vernell Gannaway.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 P.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial service
05:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
November 11, 2020
From one of his classmates from Peabody High, class of 1969, and Virginia State:
To his family: just know your dad, brother, grandfather, uncle was well loved and liked. He touched so many people in such a great kind way. Please be of good cheer. And continue to keep praying for peace.
Yeta Dawson Phillips.
Yeta Phillips
Classmate
November 10, 2020
Condolences to the Revish's family! Doretha S. Johnson and family...
November 10, 2020
Dear Family, although we are here in Baton Rouge, La know that we mourn with you and will be praying for you all.. We Love you and this too shall pass..
Jewell Revish
Family
November 9, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to the Revish family. RIP Willie.
Barbara Lawton
November 9, 2020
Condolences to the Revish family
Charlotte Anderson
Classmate
November 9, 2020
Condolences to the family. Our Lord will watch over him.
Harvey Dixon
Classmate
November 8, 2020
My condolences to the Revish family. My prayers are with you.
Linda Davis Wilson
Friend
November 8, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Rest in Peace Willie.
Cheryl Johnson
Friend
November 8, 2020
Neighbor,friend and classmate
May you rest on peace
True Lion always
Black and Gold forever
Herbert Anderson
Classmate
November 7, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Revish
Family. May God comfort and bless you doing this time.
Debira Parker Hinton
November 7, 2020
God bless your family and you have my condolences with prayers during this most difficult time. Willie was my fraternity brother at Virginia State University and we pledge on the same line. May God bless and comfort you.
James Davis
Classmate
November 7, 2020
Prayers and Condolences to the Revish family. Earth has no sorrow that heaven cannot heal.
Rev. Neal C. Young
Friend
November 6, 2020
To the Revish family.I'm so sorry to hear the news about Willie. He was the first person I met in the Revish family before Izon who was one of my best friends in High School. Willie took me to my sister Cookie's Deb ball. I really loved growing up and spending many days at the Revish family's home.Willie will be greatly missed.
Zenobia Hampton-Mitchell (Pinkie)
Friend
November 6, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Praying God strength and love. "Myrick Family " .
Jacqueline Harper
Classmate
November 6, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Revish Family. May the memories of your love one bring you peace and joy. God bless you all.
Patricia Tazewell
Friend
November 4, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. May the love of family, friends and special memories bring you comfort.
Vilma Short
