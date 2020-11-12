Mr. Willie "Sly" Revish, Jr., was a resident of Dayton, TN, but was born and raised in Petersburg, VA. Willie was the third of seven children, born on October 16, 1949 to the late Willie and Viola Revish. He transitioned peacefully after a very short battle with COVID-19 and declining health on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center, Chattanooga, TN.
Willie graduated from Peabody High School with the Class of 1969. He later attended the then Virginia State University (College). He was a member of the Mighty Trojans, Virginia State Marching Band, and the Virginia State Competition Marching Band, where he played trumpet. He was also a member of the ROTC, the Iota Phi Theta Fraternity, Incorporated. In addition, he actively served in the United States Army and the Army Reserve.
Willie was talented with his hands. Oftentimes, he would fix cars and could put anything together without directions. He dreamed of becoming a doctor as a kid and played "doctor" on his siblings. Willie would prepare unorthodox desserts for the family as taste testers, but what many did not know is that he was shy, quiet, very intelligent and a mastermind thinker. One of his hobbies was learning and speaking the Spanish language.
In Willie's earlier years, he worked at Central State Hospital, Training School as a Counselor Aide. He later ventured in his exciting career as a Respiratory Therapist at the then Petersburg General Hospital in Petersburg, VA and also at John Randolph Hospital in Hopewell, VA.Later, Willie relocated to Madison, TN, and worked various positions in the medical field until his health started to decline.
He was preceded in death by two of his sons, Burton Will Revish and Austin Revish; parents, Willie, and Viola Revish; siblings, Russell Revish and Ozie Bowman.
Willie leaves to cherish his children, sons, Will Phelps, Willie Baines, and Mario Crawley all of Petersburg, VA., Willie Revish III of Richmond, VA, Dontay Revish, Merton Revish, and Brian Revish (Monic) all of Petersburg, VA; daughters, Kenisha Revish of Eastvale, CA, and Tileana Revish Edmonds of Petersburg, VA; grandchildren, Dewill Jones, Kennard Phelps, Kiara Phelps, Zayah Phelps, Chanel Baines-Edmonds, Chypre Baines-Edmonds, and Lavelle Baine all of Petersburg, VA,Vonteja Revish, Willie Revish IV, Kylief Lorue, Mariah Houston and Milan Revish all of Richmond, VA, Tamia Davis, Taliyah Davis, Kanari Jones, and Jamontae Gatling all of Petersburg, VA, Cailyn Revish of Petersburg, VA, Cairin Taylor of Eastvale, CA, Amarion Edmonds, Collin Revish, Caleb Revish and King Revish all of Petersburg, VA; great grandchildren, Kennedy Phelps, Jadore Phelps, Marcel Phelps and Lavelle Baines, Jr., all of Petersburg, VA, Grayson Brown and Kayden Brown of Richmond, VA; siblings, Virgil Revish (Katie), Izon Murphy, and Ron Revish, all of Chesterfield, VA; Stacey Gold (Jeff) of Odenton, MD; sister-in-law, Juanita Revish; and a host of aunts and uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; close friends, Richard Mabrey, James Fowlkes, Reverend Nelson Bland and Vernell Gannaway.
A memorial service will be held 5:00 P.M., Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.