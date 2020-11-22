1/1
WILMA G. HUNTER
1937 - 2020
Mrs. Wilma G. Hunter, 83 years old, departed this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Virginia. She was born June 4, 1937 to t Pelman and Amaza Gatling in Gates County, NC.

Wilma was educated in the Public Schools of Gates County, and she pursued a Bachelor of Arts Degree in elementary education at Shaw College (University) and a Master of Science degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL,. Additionally she studied at North Carolina Chapel Hill, and Virginia State College (University)

Her teaching career consisted of dedicated service to the boys and girls that she taught for forty-two years. She taught elementary education in the Public Schools system of Durham, NC, Champaign-Urbana, IL, and Chesterfield County, VA. Wilma taught for thirty years in Chesterfield County (C. C. Wells and Ettrick Elementary Schools). She retired from Chesterfield County Public School System in 2004.

She was a faithful member of Gillfield Baptist Church and served on the Deacon's Auxiliary Board. During the last years of her life she was not able to participate in many of the church activities due to illness.

Wilma was a devoted wife to Dr. James E. Hunter, Professor Emeritus at Virginia State University, for sixty-three years. During this time, she was able to travel throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean Islands, where she enjoyed seeing the beauty of the mountains, lakes and God's creatures. She also enjoyed traveling with Club 32 to visit the casinos in Atlantic City.

This union produced a loving daughter,Jacqueline. She is also survived by nephews, James Griffin, Jr,.and Alvin Roscoe; sisters and brother–in–law, Janet and Charles Matthews, Madelynn Hunter, Selena Hunter, and Dorothy Gatling; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwidde, Virginia.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 21, 2020
Jackie and Jim, Thank you for sharing Wilma. She was a beautiful sweet lady. I will always fondly remember your visits to Charlotte. The many delicious desserts and treats she made were always the highlights of the holidays.
God in his timing returned her home. Hold on to your faith, the love, the memories she left.
“Weeping May endure for a night but joy will come in the morning. “ Praying for your healing.
Tanya Wilson
Friend
November 20, 2020
In this difficult time, may God hold you close to His heart, where He can feel your deepest loss, and fill you with His deepest love. May your memories bring you comfort.
Fenton L. Bland, Jr.
November 19, 2020
My sincere sympathy to my friend, Jacquie, and Dr. Hunter. I have known the family about 40 years and I have heartfelt memories of Mrs. Hunter. She was a gem. May God comfort you both in the days to come.
Joanne L. Keeve Berry
Friend
