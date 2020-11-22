Mrs. Wilma G. Hunter, 83 years old, departed this life on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at St. Mary's Hospital, Richmond, Virginia. She was born June 4, 1937 to t Pelman and Amaza Gatling in Gates County, NC.
Wilma was educated in the Public Schools of Gates County, and she pursued a Bachelor of Arts Degree in elementary education at Shaw College (University) and a Master of Science degree from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, IL,. Additionally she studied at North Carolina Chapel Hill, and Virginia State College (University)
Her teaching career consisted of dedicated service to the boys and girls that she taught for forty-two years. She taught elementary education in the Public Schools system of Durham, NC, Champaign-Urbana, IL, and Chesterfield County, VA. Wilma taught for thirty years in Chesterfield County (C. C. Wells and Ettrick Elementary Schools). She retired from Chesterfield County Public School System in 2004.
She was a faithful member of Gillfield Baptist Church and served on the Deacon's Auxiliary Board. During the last years of her life she was not able to participate in many of the church activities due to illness.
Wilma was a devoted wife to Dr. James E. Hunter, Professor Emeritus at Virginia State University, for sixty-three years. During this time, she was able to travel throughout the United States, Canada and the Caribbean Islands, where she enjoyed seeing the beauty of the mountains, lakes and God's creatures. She also enjoyed traveling with Club 32 to visit the casinos in Atlantic City.
This union produced a loving daughter,Jacqueline. She is also survived by nephews, James Griffin, Jr,.and Alvin Roscoe; sisters and brother–in–law, Janet and Charles Matthews, Madelynn Hunter, Selena Hunter, and Dorothy Gatling; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held 12:00 Noon, Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwidde, Virginia.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
