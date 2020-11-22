Jackie and Jim, Thank you for sharing Wilma. She was a beautiful sweet lady. I will always fondly remember your visits to Charlotte. The many delicious desserts and treats she made were always the highlights of the holidays.

God in his timing returned her home. Hold on to your faith, the love, the memories she left.

“Weeping May endure for a night but joy will come in the morning. “ Praying for your healing.

Tanya Wilson

Friend