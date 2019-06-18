|
Mr. Wilson Clary Jr., of 29449 Lobbs Shop Road, Waverly, VA 23890, was called home to eternal rest and peace at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, VA.
He was born in Dendron, VA, on September 19, 1939, to the late Wilson and Gertie Mae Clary Sr. He attended school at Luther Porter Jackson (LPJ) in Dendron, VA. He was an active member of Dendron Hunt Club and a retired member of Schultz Trucking Company. He loved truck driving, he was well known on the CB as A.K.A. (Rachet Jaw). He also loved fishing, hunting, motorcycling, gardening and people. He was kind, friendly and never met a stranger.
Funeral service for Mr. Clary will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Empowerment Temple, 219 N. County Dr., Waverly, VA, Elder Terrence Green, pastor, Rev. Jerry Parham, eulogist. Interment will follow at the Church of All Nations, Spring Grove, VA.
Professional services entrusted to the Staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave., Waverly, VA, James Gay, funeral director.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 18 to June 19, 2019