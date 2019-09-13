|
|
Wilson "Wade" Smithson, 76, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. Born in Richmond, VA, he was the son of the late Wilson Neal and Margaret Bernice Smithson. Wade retired from Honeywell after 38 years of dedicated service, and was currently employed with Innovative Machine. He was a loyal member of the United Rubber Workers Union of America. Mr. Smithson enjoyed woodworking, photography, racing and automotive mechanics.
He will be remembered by his family as a loving husband and soulmate, dedicated father and proud grandfather. Wade is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Janet Milton Smithson; three children, James Neal Smithson and wife, Cynthia, Shannon Lee Smithson, and David Wade Smithson and wife, Britt; seven grandchildren, Louis Smithson, Ashley Yelverton, Damien Dunlow, Hannah Dunlow, Joshua Smithson, Ryan Smithson and Mallory Smithson; one brother, Dean "Doc" Smithson; and two sisters, Virginia "Ginny" Smithson and Hannah Sue "Susie" Carroll.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 15, 2019, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the in memory of Wilson Wade Smithson. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 13 to Sept. 14, 2019