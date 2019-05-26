Home

Peace Bland Funeral Home - Waverly
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA 23890
(804) 834-2219
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Peace Bland Funeral Home - Waverly
237 Railroad Avenue
Waverly, VA 23890
WINEOKA F. (JORDAN) MARTIN


WINEOKA F. (JORDAN) MARTIN Obituary
Wineoka Faye Jordan Martin, 55, of Paterson, NJ, passed away May 21, 2019. Faye was born in Stony Creek, VA, to Ann Barnes and James Jordan on June 27, 1963. She attended Hackensack High School and graduated in the Class of 1981. She worked as an EKG technician and bus aide.

She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, Ricky Martin of Patterson, NJ; mother, Ann Page Barnes; father, James "Shorty" Jordan; daughter, Iyiah Martin of Newark, NJ; two sons, Isaiah Martin of Newark, NJ and Brandon Martin of NC; one grandson, Quran Jordan of Patterson, NJ and a host of other family and friends.

The memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave, Waverly, VA 23890. Interment will be at Graves family cemetery, Stony Creek, VA.

Professional Services entrusted to Jones Peace Funeral Home, 13013 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, Virginia.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 26 to May 27, 2019
