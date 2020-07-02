Winfred Scott Watkins, 77, of Sutherland passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. Born February 7, 1943, he was the son of the late Garland and Blanche Watkins, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Maxwell.
He enjoyed daily rides with his dog, Lexie, parties with his poker buddies, riding to church with his good friend, Joe, spending time with his lifelong friend, Dud, his golf outings, working in his garden, being a member of the Community Hunt Club and the Sutherland Ruritan Club, playing and coaching softball, and most importantly, being with his family and friends. Winfred was dedicated to his church and was a constant in a pew of Trinity United Methodist Church each week.
Winfred, also known as Darling, Daddy, Papa, Chief, Hammer Head, Pig, Hatchet, Bean Doctor, and Tomato Man, built homes for over 40 years. He loved his profession and his co-workers. His final days were filled with reminiscing of his days as a builder. He had a strong work ethic, a sassy spirit, and a will to live each and every day to the fullest. He was loved and will be dearly missed by all.
Winfred is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Kay Watkins; three daughters, Paige Hannon (Donald), Tamara Cox (Michael), and Julie Lundblad (Brian). He was blessed with six grandchildren, Tyler and Courtney Hannon, Kaitlyn and Mandie Cox, and Jackson and Parker Lundblad. He is also survived by his sister, Beverly Ivey (Richard); three sisters-in-law, Judy, Nancy, Jean; and many special nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery, 4814 Courthouse Road, Church Road, Virginia 23833, with the Reverend Robert Rowland officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 6, Church Road, Virginia 23833. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.