I have fought the good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith - 2 Timothy 4:7
On Thursday, June 18, 2020, Winston Curtis Jones transitioned into a more abundant life.
Winston was born October 14, 1957 to the late Eddie Clifton Jones Sr. and the late Carrie Ann Avery Jones. Winston shared in love and loss with his now remaining siblings, his parents and his older brother Eddie Jones Jr.
Giving his life to Christ at an early age he joined the Big Bethel Baptist Church, Mckenney, Virginia . Later as he transitioned through life he heeded the call and rededicated his life to Christ.
Winston was a graduate of Dinwiddie County Public schools. Upon completion of his educational endeavors, he enlisted in the United States Army on January 12, 1977. He served his country well and received an honorable discharge January 10, 1980.
Celebrating a life time of loving memories are his loving wife Belinda Botchway Jones of The Republic of Ghana; two brothers Clarence E. Jones (Keturah) of Rawlings, Va. and Freddie L. Jones (Henrietta) of Amelia, Va; two sisters Gloria J. James of McKenney, Va and Carolyn J. Winfield (Ashiru) of Petersburg, Va; a sister-inlaw Nancy Jones of Dewitt, Va; three uncles Grover Jones, Sr. (Arlene) of Augusta, Georgia, James H . King of Petersburg, Va and Richard Edwards of Carson, Va; three aunts Ida J. Edwards (Booker) of Petersburg , Va., Laura Collins of Baltimore, Md., and Great Aunt Marie Hall of McKenney, Va; his in-laws (The Republic of Ghana) Mother Adelaide Amarquanor, Brother Razak Botchway and Sister Mrs. Mariama Wadah; beloved nieces and nephews, James C. Jones, Deloris Rhodes (Lionel), Jennifer Everett (Anthony), Clarence Jones Jr.(Myela), Lamont Worsham, Tawanna Jones-Farrar (Tramell), Diaira Hoover (William), Laquisha James, DeAjiah, Taliyah and Carlton Carey, Emani Lacy, Lumas Ward, Emery and SkyLynn Jones, Tramell Jr. and Trawan Farrar; and a host of wonderful cousins, relatives and friends.
Services for Winston C. Jones will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:00AM at the Big Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery, McKenney, with the Rev. Alexander Williams officiating. Viewing will be held on Wednesday, June24, 2020 from 12:00 pm until 7:00pm. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
The Family has entrusted their memories to the care of the W.L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Boulevard, McKenney, Virginia 23872, W. Lamonte Fields, Manager, www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.