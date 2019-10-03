Home

J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
WINSTON EPPS LEATH


1935 - 2019
Winston Epps Leath, age 84, a longtime resident of Sutherland, VA, died Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Petersburg, VA, he was the son of the late Epps Ellington Leath and Mabel Brockwell Leath, and was also predeceased by his brother-in-law, Robert Wallace. Mr. Leath was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and enjoyed playing golf for many years.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Rose Wallace Leath; a son, Thomas Winston Leath; grandchildren, Justin Leath, Dylan Leath, Jake Leath, and Maggie Leath; brother-in-law, James Wallace (Mildred); sister-in-law, Jeanette Wallace; and former spouse, Betty Leath.

No service will be held but condolences to the family may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
