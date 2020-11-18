What a great Uncle! No words can describe how great a man he was.

You could always count on his words of wisdom to keep you standing tall through rough times. The gentle smile he displayed that made you know that everything was going to be alright. The warm laugh that reminded you that you were home.

Thank you Uncle for being there for me. I will cherish the memories and continue to stand tall and proud.



Until we meet again,



Love,

Nephew Calvin



Calvin Chambers

