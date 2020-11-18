Mr. Woodrow Jiggetts, 75, of 19002 Manson Church Road, McKenney, VA, transitioned from life on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. He was born June 24, 1945, in Mecklenburg, VA, to the late Clarence and Viola Jiggetts. He received his education in the Dinwiddie County school system. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Naval Force. He was a retiree with the Virginia Department of Transportation with over 30 years of dedicated service. He dedicated his life to Christ and joined S I Edwards Sabbath Apostolic Memorial Church, now known as New Covenant Sabbath Apostolic, 2129 Ford Avenue, Richmond, where he served faithfully as a Deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Vera Janet Jiggetts, one sister, Dorothy Chambers and one brother, Clarence Jiggetts Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife (Baby-cakes) of fourteen years, Mary P. Roberts-Jiggetts, seven children: Woodrow A. Jiggetts of Dinwiddie, VA, Keith Jiggetts (Dinasia),of Henrico, VA, Priscilla J. Jiggetts, Angela D. Tucker (Donavan), Patricia D. Jiggetts, Stephanie R. Jiggetts, Christopher O. Jiggetts, all of Richmond, Va. Two bonus-daughters, DeLena R. Harris (Terron) of Henrico, VA and Chenita R. Scott (Tajuan) of Chesterfield, VA. Mother and Father In Law, Mr & Mrs. Stanley A. Perkins Jr. of Dewitt, VA.
Four brothers; Linwood Jiggetts (Ida), Calvin Jiggetts, (Alease), Joseph Jiggetts, and Howard Lee Jiggetts (Colleen), all of Dinwiddie, VA, five brothers In-law, one sister In-Law, fifteen grandchildren, Marcus Rose, Darius Harris, Alvonte Jiggetts, Teona Rose, Jane'T Johnson, Aliyah Johnson, Alajah Johnson Sellman (Tiant), Kourtnie Carmon- Jiggetts, Camren Jiggetts, Chayse Tucker, Alanda Jiggetts, Tyson Harris, Jaxon Harris, Alante Jiggetts, and Taissa Jiggetts, six great-grandchildren, a long time friend, Minister Roger Coleman, and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends, to include, a devoted nephew, Stacy Hayes of North Carolina.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Jiggetts Family Cemetery, 15923 Wilkinson Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia at 2:30 p.m.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel from 4-8 PM.
Funeral services are entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us