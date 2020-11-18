1/1
WOODROW JIGGETTS
1945 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Woodrow Jiggetts, 75, of 19002 Manson Church Road, McKenney, VA, transitioned from life on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at his home after a brief illness. He was born June 24, 1945, in Mecklenburg, VA, to the late Clarence and Viola Jiggetts. He received his education in the Dinwiddie County school system. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Naval Force. He was a retiree with the Virginia Department of Transportation with over 30 years of dedicated service. He dedicated his life to Christ and joined S I Edwards Sabbath Apostolic Memorial Church, now known as New Covenant Sabbath Apostolic, 2129 Ford Avenue, Richmond, where he served faithfully as a Deacon.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his former wife, Vera Janet Jiggetts, one sister, Dorothy Chambers and one brother, Clarence Jiggetts Jr.
He leaves to cherish his memories his loving wife (Baby-cakes) of fourteen years, Mary P. Roberts-Jiggetts, seven children: Woodrow A. Jiggetts of Dinwiddie, VA, Keith Jiggetts (Dinasia),of Henrico, VA, Priscilla J. Jiggetts, Angela D. Tucker (Donavan), Patricia D. Jiggetts, Stephanie R. Jiggetts, Christopher O. Jiggetts, all of Richmond, Va. Two bonus-daughters, DeLena R. Harris (Terron) of Henrico, VA and Chenita R. Scott (Tajuan) of Chesterfield, VA. Mother and Father In Law, Mr & Mrs. Stanley A. Perkins Jr. of Dewitt, VA.
Four brothers; Linwood Jiggetts (Ida), Calvin Jiggetts, (Alease), Joseph Jiggetts, and Howard Lee Jiggetts (Colleen), all of Dinwiddie, VA, five brothers In-law, one sister In-Law, fifteen grandchildren, Marcus Rose, Darius Harris, Alvonte Jiggetts, Teona Rose, Jane'T Johnson, Aliyah Johnson, Alajah Johnson Sellman (Tiant), Kourtnie Carmon- Jiggetts, Camren Jiggetts, Chayse Tucker, Alanda Jiggetts, Tyson Harris, Jaxon Harris, Alante Jiggetts, and Taissa Jiggetts, six great-grandchildren, a long time friend, Minister Roger Coleman, and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends, to include, a devoted nephew, Stacy Hayes of North Carolina.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020, at the Jiggetts Family Cemetery, 15923 Wilkinson Road, Dinwiddie, Virginia at 2:30 p.m.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel from 4-8 PM.
Funeral services are entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel – Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, Virginia. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Jiggetts Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
November 17, 2020
To a great guy, it’s not goodbye! Cause I know I’ll see you again.. I’ll never forget your wonderful smile and your easy-going spirit..
Margaret n Kermit Smith
Family
November 17, 2020
Uncle Woodrow, although we didn't get the opportunity to know each other very well, know that you and your family are always in my thoughts and prayers. I send my love and condolences to the Jiggetts family.

Your niece,
Angie Jiggetts
Angela Jiggetts Valentine
Family
November 17, 2020
My condolences and love to family
Shirley Masters
Family
November 17, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Theodore & Annette BATTS
November 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Larry Easley
Friend
November 17, 2020
Your light will always shine!
Jakia Johnson
Friend
November 16, 2020
You my condolences May God richly bless the family of brother Jiggetts
Pastor Earl and Thelma Thompson
November 16, 2020
What a great Uncle! No words can describe how great a man he was.
You could always count on his words of wisdom to keep you standing tall through rough times. The gentle smile he displayed that made you know that everything was going to be alright. The warm laugh that reminded you that you were home.
Thank you Uncle for being there for me. I will cherish the memories and continue to stand tall and proud.

Until we meet again,

Love,
Nephew Calvin
Calvin Chambers
Family
November 16, 2020
May you all find peace in God's loving arms.
Lisa H
