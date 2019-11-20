|
Mr. Woodrow R. Grandison Sr., also known as "Wood" and "Randy" was born on February 21, 1954, to the late Woodrow and Bernice Grandison. Woodrow transitioned to eternal peace early Friday morning, November 15, 2019, at his residence, 20811 Riverterrace Rd., South Chesterfield, VA. There to greet him at the Golden Gate with open arms was his grandmother, Beatrice Wyatt; brother, Larry "Fats" Grandison; sister, Joan Smith; daughter, Wyouka Grandison; grandson, Damien Grandison; and his sister-in-law, Victoria Mckensie.
Woodrow was a loving and caring man. He confessed Christ at an early age. He was a member of New First Baptist Church, Grant Ave., until his health began to decline. Woodrow was a die heart fan of the Washington Redskins and a graduate of Petersburg High School class of 1974. He enjoyed all sports and Westerns. He worked at Southside Virginia Training Center for over 25 years as a Plumber where he retired. Woodrow did a lot of side jobs for friends and family outside of his hours at SVTC.
Leaves behind to cherish his memories; a wife: Veronica Grandison; children: devoted Woodrow Grandison Jr. and Valencia Grandison devoted, Brandon Tucker and Loretta James; a sister: Linda Grandison; a brother: Warren Fields Sr. (Doe); grandchildren: TyAshia Grandison, TyJuan Grandison-Blizzard, Deonte Grandison-King, Michael Grandison, last but not least Saivion Grandison who checked on him every day; two great-grandchildren: Brandon Greene and Laila Greene; nieces and nephews: Cheva Stith, Wykeena Grandison, Arnessha Mckensie, Kenneth Tucker, John King and Warren Fields Jr.; aunts: Lady Roberts and Ruth Phidd; devoted friends: Joann Johnson, Sylvester Garnes, Cliff Outlaw; two special friends/caregivers: Derrick Jones and Klasure Byr.; an a host of other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
A celebration of life service will be held 12 noon Thursday, November 21, 2019, at the New First Baptist Church, 1346 Grant Avenue, Petersburg. Rev. Robert Henry, officiating and Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogist. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2019, in the funeral home chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411.
