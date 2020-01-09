|
|
Mr. Woodrow Wilson Gilliam, "Gee," departed this life on Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home in Sussex, Virginia.
Gee was born on October 25, 1946, to the late Wilson and Elsie Cargill Gilliam. He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Richardson; and brother, George (Nat) Gilliam.
He leaves to cherish his memories: three brothers, Jesse (Inez), and Montaque "Donnie" Gilliam, all of Waverly, VA, and Larry Gilliam of Richmond, VA; two sisters, Gladys Reed of Waverly, VA, and Dorothy Gilliam of District Heights, MD; five nephews, Kim Boone, Aaron, Tyron, Shun and Adrian Gilliam; two nieces, Taneca Taylor and Caitlyn Gilliam; devoted friends, John and Ellen Boone, Larry Dillard; a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church, 18183 Old Forty Road, Waverly,VA, the Rev. Jameson McLaughlin, Pastor, eulogist. The interment will be held at the Cargill Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020