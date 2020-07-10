1/
XAVIER M. CARTER SR.
{ "" }
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Xavier M. Carter, Sr., will be held at 2pm, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George. The family is asked to assemble at Bland Funeral Homes at 1:30pm on the day of the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, Virginia, 23803. For more information or to leave any condolences: www.blandfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Progress-Index on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
01:30 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
