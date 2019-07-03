|
|
Ms. Yaschica Areatha Mason-Wesson, affectionately known as "Butter," of 3601 Liberty Pointe Drive, Petersburg, VA. Butter passed at 12:41 P.M. June 29, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born in Richmond, VA, on September 23, 1983, to Charlotte A. Mason and Louis Wesson. She was preceded in death by both parents.
She was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 2001 with a certificate in Nursing. Butter was employed at Colonial Heights Nursing Home, Southside Virginia Training Center, and a volunteer Candy Striper at Southside Regional Medical Center.
She accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at First Baptist Church in Disputanta, and was one of the praise dance worshipper. She later moved her membership to Word of Faith Worship Center, Petersburg, VA.
Butter is survived by her adopted mother/aunt, Barbara Baugh; god-mother, Rev. Carolyn Mason; brother, James Mason and Louis Wesson, Jr.; sister, Florine Wesson, Cinda Wesson-Harrison; god-son, Aahcae Mitchell; god-daughter, Ashia Mason; uncle, Michael Wesson, John Mason, Kenny Shaw, and Richard Jackson (Martha); devoted cousins, Judea, Kimberly, Christopher, Ebony, and Vanessa; devoted friend, Mrs. D. Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Viewing for Ms. Mason-Wesson will be held from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
The family will assemble 12:00 noon, the day of the service at the funeral home.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 3 to July 4, 2019