J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
YOLANDA McLAUGHLIN
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
418 Halifax Street
Petersburg, VA
YOLANDA L.J. McLAUGHLIN


1954 - 2019
YOLANDA L.J. McLAUGHLIN Obituary
Mrs. Yolanda Laverne Johnson McLaughlin, 65, of North Dinwiddie VA, entered fully into the presence of her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 11, 2019. She was born January 2, 1954, the eldest daughter of the late Mason L. Johnson, Sr. and Catherine A. Johnson.

Yolanda was a graduate of Prince George High School Class of 1972 and then continued her education at Virginia State College (University). Upon completing her studies at VSC in 1976, she returned to Prince George County Public Schools where she taught Physical Education and Health, as well as coached Girls Basketball, and Softball until her retirement in 2010.

Preceding her in death are her four brothers, Mason, Melvin, Frankie, and Larry Johnson and most recently her beloved aunt, Sarah Granderson.

Yolanda is survived by her loving husband, Jerry McLaughlin to whom she was married for 40 years as of August 11th. Yolanda was the beloved mother of Kevin McLaughlin (Raven) and Kevona McLaughlin. The cherished grandmother of Syreniti Crockett, Juhrari McLaughlin, Chase Jackson, Cailyn Jackson, and Khori-Nicole Richardson. She was the sister of Diane Jackson, Sandra Johnson, Elnora Myrick, Elma Edwards (Gilmore), and Beverly Johnson. The sister-in-law to Philip McLaughlin (Linda), Victor McLaughlin (Bernida), and Donald McLaughlin; and a host of loving aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 11:00 A.M., Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, eulogist. The interment will be private.

A wake will be held from 7:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Monday, December 16, 2019 at the funeral establishment.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
