On Friday, July 12, 2019, Ms. Yvette Penny Bright went home to be with the Lord. Yvette, also known as "Penny," was born on July 29, 1968, to Edward and Brenda Bright.
Yvette was a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. She was employed at the Petersburg Home for Ladies, located on Jefferson Street, Petersburg, VA.
Yvette was preceded in death by her father, Edward Bright; grandmother, Mary Frances Thornton; two uncles, John Thornton and Ralph "Poo" Thornton.
Yvette leaves to cherish her memories: a loving mother, Brenda Gail Bright; one sister, Teresa Bright; two brothers, Andrew Bright of New York and Charles Thompson of Petersburg, VA; aunt, Brenda D. Thornton; niece, Tiara Bright; nephew, Devon Bright; great-nephews, Ke'mondrea Bright and Devon Bright Jr.; two great-nieces, Sy'Uari Booker and Ru'Kairi Bright; cousins, Nic Fisher and Shamon Fisher; a host of other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m., Sunday, July 21, 2019 at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment will be private.
The family will receive friends at 2820 Midland Road, Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911. Watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 20 to July 21, 2019