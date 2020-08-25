Yvonne Appleby Skalsky, 86, of Disputanta passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in Amhurst, Wisconsin on February 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Delbert John and Mina Webb Appleby, and was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Paul Frank Skalsky; son, Bruce Paul Skalsky; brother, Harold Appleby; and sister, Grace Adams. Yvonne was very involved in her church, where she loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed designing flower arrangements and crafting. A loving mother and grandmother, she cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Moegling and husband, Daniel; granddaughters, Krystal Mansfield and husband, Keith, Rachel Clements and husband, William; grandson, Anthony Moegling; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Bowers of Pennsylvania, Mary McKinley of Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Yvonne's wonderful caregivers, January Belanger and Helen Ludwig, as well as to the staff at Crater Community Hospice for their extraordinary care of Mrs. Skalsky in her time of need. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.