1/1
YVONNE APPLEBY SKALSKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share YVONNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Yvonne Appleby Skalsky, 86, of Disputanta passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Born in Amhurst, Wisconsin on February 11, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Delbert John and Mina Webb Appleby, and was also preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Paul Frank Skalsky; son, Bruce Paul Skalsky; brother, Harold Appleby; and sister, Grace Adams. Yvonne was very involved in her church, where she loved singing in the choir. She enjoyed designing flower arrangements and crafting. A loving mother and grandmother, she cherished her time spent with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughter, Paula Moegling and husband, Daniel; granddaughters, Krystal Mansfield and husband, Keith, Rachel Clements and husband, William; grandson, Anthony Moegling; eight great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruth Bowers of Pennsylvania, Mary McKinley of Ohio; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Yvonne's wonderful caregivers, January Belanger and Helen Ludwig, as well as to the staff at Crater Community Hospice for their extraordinary care of Mrs. Skalsky in her time of need. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Homes. Condolences may be registered online at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved