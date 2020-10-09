On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Yvonne Edwards Myrick, affectionately known as ""Ms. Yvonne/Auntie/Granny"", transitioned this earthly life to eternal rest with the Master. She was born November 12, 1922, the daughter of the late John and Grace Edwards of Dinwiddie, Virginia.
Ms. Yvonne gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was a devoted member of Little Zion Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the Senior Usher Board and Youth Usher Board Coordinator, Missionary Circle, an active member of the Senior Ministry, Mother of the church, and Adult Sunday School attendee. She is known for saying, ""May The Work I've Done Speak For Me.""
She was also an active member of the Progressive Women's Club and the NAACP for many years. She received her early education from Dinwiddie County Public Schools. She worked as a clerk at Lou Wieners Supermarket, Petersburg, Virginia before becoming the proprietor of J.E. Edwards Grocery for over 50 years. The store served as a hub for area hunters and many others in the community. This business was a beacon light at the crossroads for so many area families. Whatever you needed could be found at Edwards Grocery. To include but not limited to local Dominos and Checkers Spot, bus stop for many neighborhood children, and was certainly noted for the delicious home-cooked food. She was truly loved by her community, family, and friends, and will be missed dearly. She always had a welcome mat at her door and food to share.
Ms. Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents, John and Grace Edwards; stepmother, Hannah Edwards, her husband, Cornelius Myrick; son, Wallace (Zeke) Myrick; brother, John Wallace Edwards; sister, Thelma E. Taylor.
She is survived by one sister, Savannah E. Cabral; two loving daughters, Joyce M. Simmons and Barbara M. Jones (Carroll): three granddaughters, Tondrea D. Simmons; Andrea N. Seaborn (Desmond); Brandi R. Lundy; great-grandchildren, Jaylen G. Gregory; Jordan T. Gregory; Justin K. Gregory, Cruz A. Seaborn, and Charli N. Seaborn; One brother-in-law, Macon Myrick (Dorothy); Goddaughters, Shelia Lacy, Barbara Browder, Audrey Richardson (deceased), Iris Mays, Sherdina Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the Intrepid Hospice Service for the exceptional care of our loved one.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us