It was because of my grandmother Jessie Moore that I was blessed to know such a sweet and caring woman. As a little girl I spent many hours at the store while Ms. Yvonne and my grandmother would catch up on the area going ons. Ms. Yvonne would always offer me my favorite bottle of cream soda and two windmill cookies whenever I got restless. I love those memories and I love all of you as well. I will continue to pray strength for each of you.

CALANDRA MOORE WILLIAMSON