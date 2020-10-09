1/1
YVONNE EDWARDS MYRICK
1922 - 2020
On Tuesday, October 6, 2020, Yvonne Edwards Myrick, affectionately known as ""Ms. Yvonne/Auntie/Granny"", transitioned this earthly life to eternal rest with the Master. She was born November 12, 1922, the daughter of the late John and Grace Edwards of Dinwiddie, Virginia.

Ms. Yvonne gave her life to Christ at an early age. She was a devoted member of Little Zion Baptist Church, where she served as a member of the Senior Usher Board and Youth Usher Board Coordinator, Missionary Circle, an active member of the Senior Ministry, Mother of the church, and Adult Sunday School attendee. She is known for saying, ""May The Work I've Done Speak For Me.""

She was also an active member of the Progressive Women's Club and the NAACP for many years. She received her early education from Dinwiddie County Public Schools. She worked as a clerk at Lou Wieners Supermarket, Petersburg, Virginia before becoming the proprietor of J.E. Edwards Grocery for over 50 years. The store served as a hub for area hunters and many others in the community. This business was a beacon light at the crossroads for so many area families. Whatever you needed could be found at Edwards Grocery. To include but not limited to local Dominos and Checkers Spot, bus stop for many neighborhood children, and was certainly noted for the delicious home-cooked food. She was truly loved by her community, family, and friends, and will be missed dearly. She always had a welcome mat at her door and food to share.

Ms. Yvonne is preceded in death by her parents, John and Grace Edwards; stepmother, Hannah Edwards, her husband, Cornelius Myrick; son, Wallace (Zeke) Myrick; brother, John Wallace Edwards; sister, Thelma E. Taylor.

She is survived by one sister, Savannah E. Cabral; two loving daughters, Joyce M. Simmons and Barbara M. Jones (Carroll): three granddaughters, Tondrea D. Simmons; Andrea N. Seaborn (Desmond); Brandi R. Lundy; great-grandchildren, Jaylen G. Gregory; Jordan T. Gregory; Justin K. Gregory, Cruz A. Seaborn, and Charli N. Seaborn; One brother-in-law, Macon Myrick (Dorothy); Goddaughters, Shelia Lacy, Barbara Browder, Audrey Richardson (deceased), Iris Mays, Sherdina Brooks; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at the Dinwiddie Memorial Park. Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the Intrepid Hospice Service for the exceptional care of our loved one.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
OCT
10
Celebration of Life
02:30 PM
Dinwiddie Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Memories & Condolences
22 entries
October 8, 2020
May peace be with the Myrick Family during this time of sorrow. Mrs. Yvonne is someone that I have known my entire life, and all I have are memories of her kindness and caring ways, as she was friend to the Ridley Family. Will keep the Myrick Family in prayer. Valencia Ridley Church
Valencia Church
Friend
October 8, 2020
It was because of my grandmother Jessie Moore that I was blessed to know such a sweet and caring woman. As a little girl I spent many hours at the store while Ms. Yvonne and my grandmother would catch up on the area going ons. Ms. Yvonne would always offer me my favorite bottle of cream soda and two windmill cookies whenever I got restless. I love those memories and I love all of you as well. I will continue to pray strength for each of you.
CALANDRA MOORE WILLIAMSON
October 8, 2020
So sorry to hear about your mother and grandmother. She lived a beautiful life and she was full of love for everyone she met. May the comfort of the LORD keep you during this transition. Love you all so much.
Audrey Moore Jackson
Family
October 8, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family.Mrs. Edwards was very special to all of us. We loved going to the store and talking to her. The last store I ever saw that had the penny candy. My boys loved that.We all just loved hanging out at the store with her and her daughters. Ben and I and our four sons loved her very much♥
Nancy Pully
Friend
October 8, 2020
So sorry for yall’s loss. We love yall.
Joe Pully
Friend
October 8, 2020
Praying for the myricks. Edwards family in this time of need praying that the lord will give them peace to get through this difficult time. But God love you Landon and Annie Tucker.k
Annie Tucker
Friend
October 8, 2020
You were one beautiful lady inside and out. Showed love to everyone and helped out wherever you saw the need. You instilled your great qualities and morals in your children. I praise God for you and I know you heard Him say, “well done my good and faithful servant.” Your legacy will live on. Soar high and rest in His arms. Until we meet again❤❤
Frances Mallory
Family
October 8, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. May you find comfort in knowing that she has made it home
Debra Grandison
Neighbor
October 8, 2020
My prayers are with you . Yes ur mom was very loving
Evelyn wallace
October 8, 2020
Wow!!! Ms. Yvonne was a gem. Although the store was Edwards store, my sister and I fondly referred to it as Yvonne's. I remember loving to go in and walking to the back freezer for ice cream or hetting a delicious bowl of navy beans. She will be missed, but I know where she is now.
Jamie Arthur Warf
Family
October 8, 2020
We loved Miss Yvonne dearly and we send our prayers to the family. Love George and Magnolia
George Rivers
Friend
October 7, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. May God bless you all and comfort you.
KATHLEEN ROBINSON
Friend
October 7, 2020
Although my visits to Virginia are short but sweet I never have time to see everyone I want to see. My last visit home 2 weeks ago I had a chance to visit Aunty. So glad I took the time to visit with her. Truly a beautiful soul.
Shevann (Shawn) Mills
Family
October 7, 2020
It was a blessing to know her!
Star
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
We will all miss her.....
Norman Edwards
Family
October 7, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Ronnie Parker
Friend
October 7, 2020
I Love you Auntie and you will truly be missed....
Jasmine Mays
Family
October 7, 2020
Heartbroken over the loss of this very special lady...know that you are all in our hearts and prayers at this difficult time
Abbey Buhrman
Family
October 7, 2020
One of the sweetest people I have ever known.... My love to the family.
Tanya Harper-Winstead
Family
October 6, 2020
May the family be comfort in knowing that God is will strength you during this time of your loss
Judy Massenburg
Friend
October 6, 2020
Love ya
Janaya Mays
Family
October 6, 2020
Love always, Iris
Iris Mays
Family
