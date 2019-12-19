|
On Wednesday, December 11, 2019, our lives were forever changed by the passing of our son, Za'Quan Chauncey Jones, also known as "Quan," 22, of Petersburg, VA. Quan was born on May 10, 1997, to Chauncey and Zalika Jones.
We will forever hold Quan in hearts and trust and believe in God's words: "To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord". Quan will forever remain alive in our hearts.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, who he adored, Aina R. Crocker; great-grandmothers, Marie Chatman Beasley, Mary Alice Crocker and Dorothy Hunter; great-grandfathers, William Rives, Sr., William Hunter and Chauncey L. Jones; Sr.
Quan graduated from the Petersburg Public School System and was a natural provider for his family and a protector. He believed that it was up to him to make sure that everyone was okay and not want for anything. Quan was loved and adored by his family and friends. Growing up he enjoyed playing football, basketball and spending time with his family and friends. He adored and loved his son, Za'Kai immensely and was a great father to him.
He leaves to cherish his memory: his loving girlfriend, Danasia Chavis and their son Za'Kai Chauncey Jones of Chesterfield, VA; his loving and devoted parents, Chauncey and Zalika Jones of Petersburg, VA; loving and devoted siblings, Za'karee and Za'Kiyah Jones of Petersburg, VA, Aneyce Cottmon (Darnell) of Claymont, DE, Chauncey Monroe of Hopewell, VA, Semira Haynes of Charlotte, NC, and Diante Monroe (Dayona) of Hopewell, VA; loving grandparents, Patricia Crocker, Cornelius Crocker (Vida), Chauncey Jr. and Wanda Jones, all of Petersburg, VA; great grandparents, James Crocker of Chesterfield, VA, and Mary Jones of Long Island, NY; aunts, Safiya Goldston (Tyrone) of Winston-Salem, NC, Phyllis Hogan (Kyan) of Hopewell, VA, and Keely Burkett (Jeffrey) of Chesterfield, VA; god-mother Pamela Allen of Prince George, VA and god-father Darrell Godette of Petersburg, VA; cousins, T'Ajah Gatling, Tor'Riyah Crocker, and T'Orri Crocker of Petersburg, VA, Jamel Roberts of Hopewell, VA, Jaylin Burkett of Chesterfield, VA, Kamisha Doby of Hopewell, VA, Jordan Burkett of Chesterfield, VA, Dominique Jackson of Richmond, VA, James Perry of Hopewell, VA, Aiyan, Aryan and Airyn Goldston of Winston-Salem, NC; a host of other family and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor and Minister Micheal Jones, eulogist and Pastor Shawn Brooks, officiating. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
