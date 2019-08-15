|
On the night of Monday, August 12, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the heavenly transition of our beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and cousin, Ms. Zeanette D. Jarrell so affectionately know as "Tina," to her family and friends.
Zeanette Denise Jarrell was born February 7, 1964, in Richmond, VA. She was native of McKenney, VA, where she received her education from Dinwiddie Public School System, graduating with Dinwiddie High School Class of 1983. She was an employed at Hill Phoenix until her health began to declined.
Tina was baptized at First Baptist Church in Jarrett, VA, and later joined Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. While at Tabernacle, she was a faithfully and committed member serving actively in the women's ministry. She also participated in the women's day choir and other committees within the church.
Zeanette was devoted to her family and she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially with her granddaughters and parents eating lunch with them at least twice a week. She also loved going on family vacations, helping the elderly and "Praising the Lord."
Zeanette leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, Garrick Wallace of McKenney, VA, and Jawuan Jarrell of Stony Creek, VA; parents, William H. Shell and Nancy L. Shell, both of McKenney, VA; brothers, Rodney Shell (Gladys) of Carson, VA, Norman Shell (Anita) of Petersburg, VA; sister, Susan Williams (Thomas) of Fredericksburg, VA; three lovely granddaughters, Zy'Onna, Gariyana, and Harmony Wallace, all of McKenney, VA; three nephews, Rodney Shell II of Columbia, SC, Morgan and Justis Rodenbo, both of Prince George, VA; two nieces, Jasmine Shell of Dinwiddie, VA, and Kamiran Shell of Norfolk, VA; one great-nephew, Jace Coles of Dinwiddie, VA; god-mother, Lady Roberts, McKenney, VA; god-daughter, Kynnedi Patterson of Petersburg, VA; special friends, Sadae Richardson, Nadine Johnson, Debra Hall, Jill Harris, Michelle Archer, Carol Mabry, Karleen Kision, Rosalind Hollemon, Virginia Hill, Alice Chambliss, and Sheila Rose; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, extended family, church members, neighbors and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, officiating, and Rev. Alexander Williams, Pastor of Big Bethel Baptist Church, McKenney, VA, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday, August 16, 2019, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019