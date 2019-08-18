|
Zelda Elaine (Williamson) McMillon, 51, of Petersburg, VA, was born on April 13, 1968, to Ruby (Harris) Miller and Rudolph Cherry in Jersey City, NJ. She concluded her long journey of life and gained her wings on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, while in James River Home Health and Hospice Care.
She leaves behind to cherish her memories four children, Taiesha M. Williamson (Angela), Brandon W. Dent, Abeni B. Williamson, and Kierra A. Carmine; three grandsons, Johnathan D. Williamson, Cayden M. Epps, and Dominic J. Carmine; two goddaughters, TaWanda Rose (Alaynna Jenkins), Braelynn M. Crummines; five siblings, Lelia LaRose Williamson, Andre'D. Williamson (Alicia), Patricia M. Williams (Clarence), Adrianne Williamson (Marcus), Chamika Anderson (Nathan); and her aunt Elva Leola Coleman; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins; devoted friends, Mr. Martin, Mrs. Jackie Sams, Joyce, Iva, and Dongya, as well as several other close friends.
A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at the Higher Way Ministries, 515 Virginia Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019