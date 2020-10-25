1/
A. Leo Caisse
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CAISSE, A. LEO
70, of Goldsmith Avenue, East Providence, died after a short illness on October 22, 2020.
His funeral will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Warren. Calling hours are Wednesday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Funeral
08:45 AM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Luke Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by W.R. Watson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved