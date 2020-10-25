CAISSE, A. LEO
70, of Goldsmith Avenue, East Providence, died after a short illness on October 22, 2020.
His funeral will be held on Thursday October 29, 2020 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Luke Church, Washington Road, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Jean Baptiste Cemetery, Warren. Calling hours are Wednesday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com