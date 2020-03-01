|
|
CHARTIER, A. Lorraine
84, of Woonsocket, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at The Friendly Home in Woonsocket, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Charles Chartier and they had been married for the past 62 years.
Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Leo F. and Alice (Fournier) Callahan. She resided in Woonsocket for the past 60 years, previously residing in Central Falls.
Mrs. Chartier was employed as Accounting Clerk for the Raytheon Company for many years until her retirement.
She was a communicant of the St. Joan of Arc Church in Cumberland, but was previously a long-time parishoner of St. Joseph Church in Woonsocket.
In addition to her husband, she leaves her children, David Chartier of West Belfair, WA, Daniel Chartier and his wife Karen of Brooklyn, CT and Bethany Chartier of Woonsocket; her grandson, Nicholas Chartier of Woonsocket; her brother, Leo Callahan of East Berwick, ME. She was the sister of the late Barbara Brien of Woonsocket.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Lorraine's Life Celebration to be held with Visiting Hours on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM and continue on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 9 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM in the St. Joan of Arc Church, Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Burial will follow at the Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland.
ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 1, 2020