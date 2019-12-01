|
|
RACINE, A. LORRAINE
83, passed away Saturday November 23, 2019.
Born in Central Falls, RI she was a daughter of the late Stanley S. and Josephine H. (Urbanowicz) Wilk. She lived in the Snug Harbor section of South Kingstown, RI for the past 20 years and was formerly of Lincoln, RI.
Lorraine received her Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy, Class of 1970. She was the owner and operator of the former Cumberland Prescription Center of Cumberland, RI. She was also a Certified Substance Abuse Counselor, and a member of the American Pharmaceutical Association.
She is survived by her loving family one daughter Rachel Lipscomb and her husband George of Florida, one son Douglas S. Racine of North Carolina, one sister Kathleen Rafai of New York City, two brothers Edward C. Wilk of Florida and Narragansett, RI and Charles D. Wilk of Cumberland, RI. One cherished granddaughter Lauren Racine, nieces and nephews. She was the mother of the late Henry J. Racine III and Lawrence J. Racine. She was the sister of the late Stanley J. Wilk and Paul B. Wilk.
Her funeral will be held Wednesday December 4, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. from the Karol A. Romenski & Sons Funeral Home 342 High Street Central Falls, RI with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Joseph's Church 391 High Street Central Falls, RI at 10:00 a.m. CALLING HOURS TUESDAY FROM 4:00 P.M TO 7:00 P.M. Relatives and friends are welcome to attend. Burial will be in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, East Providence, RI.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019