MARIORENZI M.D., A. LOUIS

87, of Jamestown, RI, passed away peacefully at his home on February 20, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Grace Mary (Vallone) Mariorenzi; his children, Louis Mariorenzi, MD and his wife Priscilla Szneke, Michael Mariorenzi, MD and his wife Maria Lee Mariorenzi, Maria Barone and her husband Anthony Barone, MD, Lisa Musco and her husband Paul Musco, MD, and Christina Hinton; his 12 grandchildren, Michelle, Michael and Stephanie Mariorenzi, Caroline and Hope Barone, Jenna, Christopher, Cameron and Brett Musco, and Tyler, Alexandra and Elizabeth Hinton; and his great-granddaughter, Nicole Brown. He was the loving son of the late Amedeo Louis and Maria (DeFusco) Mariorenzi of Cranston, RI.

Lou graduated from La Salle Academy, Providence College and Georgetown University School of Medicine. He completed his internship at St. Joseph's Hospital, surgical residency in Boston, and orthopedic training at Walter Reed Medical Center followed by subspecialty training in hand surgery. After his service commitment at Eglin Air Force Base, FL where he was chief of orthopedics, Lou returned to Rhode Island in 1964 to launch his career in private practice. His practice grew exponentially over the years to become Orthopaedic Associates, Inc. He served as chief of orthopedics at St. Joseph's Hospital and Our Lady of Fatima Hospital. Throughout the 1960's, 70's and 80's, Lou pioneered multiple new orthopedic procedures and was one of the first to perform knee and hip joint replacement surgery in Rhode Island after receiving special approval by the FDA. He later introduced and advanced arthroscopic surgery in Rhode Island and internationally during the late 1970's and early 80's. He was a fellow of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the Arthroscopy Association of North America, the International Society of Orthopaedic Surgeons, and a founding member of the International Society of Aquatic Medicine.

While Lou loved his work and was especially proud to work alongside his sons and other respected colleagues as the practice grew, his truest devotion was to his family and friends. He was a guiding light in the lives of his children and grandchildren through every stage and humbly unaware that his greatest impact was simply leading by his extraordinary example of a life well-lived. Approachable, open-minded, and willing to listen, he gently guided and was the steadfast go-to for so many who sought his caring insight, ability to keep perspective, and sprinkling of humor when needed. Lou was genuinely interested in learning from every walk of life and was like a father or brother to so many friends and colleagues. He had many passions and introducing and enjoying them with others brought him great joy. Generations of family and friends were inspired and will carry on his love of skiing, boating on Narragansett Bay, quahogging, summer cookouts, and his taste for classic and exotic cars.

While his passing leaves an unimaginable void, his legacy will continue through all those he has touched, taught and inspired.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Mary's Church, 1525 Cranston Street, Cranston, RI. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston, RI. VISITING HOURS will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to a . Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019