A. Norman Law
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share A.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Law, A. Norman
Albert Norman Law, Jr., 83 of Wayland, MA, died Tuesday, May 26th. Norman was the loving husband of Susan (Raskin) Law, proud father of Felicia Law-Ferrier whose husband is Norman Ferrier, Peter Law and Andrew Law, devoted brother of the late Betty-Ann (Law) Tyler and the late George Thomas Law who is survived by his wife, Carol (DeMagistris) Law, as well as caring uncle to many nieces and nephews, and great-uncle to their children.
Norman was born on June 6, 1936 in Providence, RI, the son of the late Albert Norman and Margaret (Blaisdell) Law.
A graduate of Rhode Island School of Design, Norman's creative side shined as his career blossomed at Houghton Mifflin, Arthur D. Little, Inc., and A. Norman Law Visual Design. He left an indelible footprint and legacy in the world of graphics and the arts. In retirement, he focused on fine arts, committing numerous hours to local museums, art alliances and his painterly pursuits. Throughout his work and retirement, Norman prided himself on distilling the visual essence of a subject, whether a corporate identity or a landscape painting, in a way that resonated with others. Norman particularly enjoyed turning trash into treasured art pieces.
Countless people have been drawn to the rich and multi-faceted dimensions of Norman's personality. A self-described jock, lover of the arts, impassioned debater, with a penchant for connecting with people from all walks of life, he delighted in catching you off-guard with an unexpected joke told with a twinkle in his eye. He found ways to lend a helping hand and bring joy to many throughout his life, including those he touched while living with dementia. A special thank you to Hearthstone caregivers and staff who helped him lead a meaningful life in his later years.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Private interment. Donations in Norman's memory can be made to: The I'm Still Here Foundation, The Friends of Wayland Public Library, or a charity of your choice. To share memories of Norman, please go to the online guestbook:
www.Duckett-Waterman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duckett Funeral Home of J. S. Waterman
656 Boston Post Road
Sudbury, MA 01776
9784435777
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved