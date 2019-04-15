REYNOLDS, A. SHEFFIELD

91, died Friday at Tockwotton on the Waterfront. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice (Paul) Reynolds. Father of Sheffield D. Reynolds & his wife Gale of West Kingston & Sue E. Kafka & her husband Hirsh of North Easton, MA. Survived also by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He graduated from East Providence High School and Brown University. He served in the US Army during WWII. Shef worked for RI Hospital Trust Bank for 45 years. He was a past master of Nathanael Greene Lodge No. 45 F&AM; past grand master of the Masonic Grand Lodge of RI and a past potentate of the RI Shriners. He was a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Providence and an honorary 33rd Degree Mason.

Calling hours Tuesday 5-7 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick with a Masonic Memorial Service at 6:30. His funeral service and burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to: , 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104.