Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
6:30 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
REYNOLDS, A. SHEFFIELD
91, died Friday at Tockwotton on the Waterfront. He was the beloved husband of the late Alice (Paul) Reynolds. Father of Sheffield D. Reynolds & his wife Gale of West Kingston & Sue E. Kafka & her husband Hirsh of North Easton, MA. Survived also by seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
He graduated from East Providence High School and Brown University. He served in the US Army during WWII. Shef worked for RI Hospital Trust Bank for 45 years. He was a past master of Nathanael Greene Lodge No. 45 F&AM; past grand master of the Masonic Grand Lodge of RI and a past potentate of the RI Shriners. He was a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Providence and an honorary 33rd Degree Mason.
Calling hours Tuesday 5-7 PM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick with a Masonic Memorial Service at 6:30. His funeral service and burial will be private.
Memorial donations may be made to: , 516 Carew St, Springfield, MA 01104. Complete obituary and remembrances at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2019
