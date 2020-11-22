RUSYN, BROTHER A. STEPHEN, FSC, Ph.D
Brother A. Stephen Rusyn, FSC, Ph.D., longtime faculty member and administrator at Saint Mary's University of Minnesota, died Tuesday, November 17, at Lake Winona Manor in Winona, MN. Born John Joseph Rusyn in Brooklyn, NY, John attended schools of the De La Salle Christian Brothers, and after high school, entered the community in Barrytown, NY. He served as a teacher and administrator at La Salle Academy in Providence, as well as at Saint Raphael Academy, Pawtucket, and in high schools in New York and Sacramento, CA. He was also on the faculty of Salve Regina University, Newport, and taught at Providence College, Bryant University, and CCRI. He loved teaching English and left positive impressions on his many students. Due to the restrictions of COVID, no visitation or service will take place at this time. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Brother Stephen will be laid to rest in the Christian Brothers Cemetery in Narragansett, Rhode Island, in a private service. Memorial contributions in Br. Stephen's name can be made to La Salle Academy, 612 Academy Ave, Providence, RI 02908. For guest book and condolences please visit, averystortifuneralhome.com
.