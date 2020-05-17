Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
A. Vincent DeRobbio M.D.

A. Vincent DeRobbio M.D. Obituary
DeROBBIO, A. VINCENT, M.D.
86, passed away peacefully at the RI Veterans Home on May 13, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Patricia (Gasbarro) DeRobbio for 53 years. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Angelo and Gesualda (Castaldi) DeRobbio.
He is survived by his daughters, Patti-Dee Cioe (Ronald) of Warwick, Michele Kovacs (Charles) of Manchester, NJ and Sandra Manco of Cranston. He was also the father of the late Tracey DeRobbio-Laranjo. He was the grandfather of Nicholas J. and Christopher J. Cioe, Jillian Marsiglia, Anthony J. and John A. Cunha, Elisha Curran, and Vincent DeRobbio and Tyler Laranjo, as well as 13 great-grandchildren. He was the brother of Richard DeRobbio and the late Madelaine DeRobbio.
Vinny was a graduate of Classical High School, Class of 1951, and Providence College, Class of 1955. He attended Dalhousie Medical School in Nova Scotia, Canada, and upon completion of his medical training, he became an officer in the Naval Medical Corps. Dr. DeRobbio practiced internal medicine in RI until 1980 and then specialized in occupational medicine working for New Jersey Bell. His last position was as Medical Director at the RI Veterans Home in Bristol. Special thanks are extended to the nurses and staff of Bravo 1 at the RI Veterans Home for the love shown and the exceptional care given Dr. "D" during his stay at the facility.
His funeral and burial will be private due to the current health protocol. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory may be made to America's Vet Dogs, 371 East Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown, NY 11787, or the Rhode Island Veterans Home, 480 Metacom Ave, Bristol, RI 02829. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020
