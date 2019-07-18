|
|
IGLIOZZI , A. VINCENT "VINNIE/SONNY"
a life-long resident of Providence's Silver Lake neighborhood, passed away on Sunday, July 14, 2019 surrounded by his family and other loved ones. He was the husband of 40 years to the late Dolores Ann (DelBonis) and the son of the late Angelo J. and Luisa (Zoglio) Igliozzi of south-central Italy.
He leaves his three children, Angelica L. Igliozzi and her husband Robert Colantuono, The Honorable David V. Igliozzi, Esq. and his wife Mariesa (Recchia), and The Honorable John J. Igliozzi, Esq., Providence City Council and Finance Chair and his companion Elisa Serpa. His five grandchildren, Bianca Luisa Iannitti and her partner Justin Andrade, David Thomas, Gian Vincent, Alexander Vincent and Nico Andrew Igliozzi. He also leaves his companion of 21 years, June Granata, along with his many nieces, nephews, and one great-great nephew. He was the brother of the late Mary Zompa and Yolanda Pullano, and the father-in-law to the late Charles V. Iannitti.
Vincent graduated from LaSalle Academy. Upon graduation, he served his country with distinction during the Korean War and then attended Bryant College to study business. He was the Director of Administration for the State of Rhode Island State Equal Opportunity Office and Federal Programs Coordinator, Assistant Director of Administration for the State of Rhode Island, and the Deputy Clerk to the Rhode Island House of Representatives. He was cited for numerous professional achievements and served as President of the International Personnel Management Association and executive board member of the National Institute of Employment Security. He was a member of the Rhode Island Manpower Service Council, as well as a member of the Commission of Comparable Worth.
He was one of the founders of the Silver Lake Community Center and has served as the chairman of the Board of Directors since the center's establishment. He served as chairman of the Diocese of Providence Catholic School Board, Training thru Placement Program for the developmentally disabled, Silver Lake Lions Club, Grand Lodge Columbus Day Observance Committee, and served on the St. Bartholomew Church fund-raising committee. He was the past president of the St. Bartholomew's Parish School Board, Silver Lake Lions Club and the Loggia Piave Sons of Italy. He was also a member of the Hope Council Knights of Columbus, the Rosario Society, the Rhode Island Jimmy Fund, Saint Bartholomew's Society, the Italo-American Club, and the Holy Name Society. He was a lifelong parishioner and Lector of Saint Bartholomew Church.
In addition, he was the secretary of the Providence Civic Center Authority, Chairperson of the 7th Ward Democratic Committee, Secretary to the Providence Democratic City Committee, as well as a member of the Silver Lake/Hartford Revitalization Committee.
In 1972, he revitalized the Piave Lodge which had been inactive for years and was elected President. Eventually, Vincent was elected to the post of Trustee of the Rhode Island Grand Lodge, Order Sons of Italy in America. In 1993, he was awarded the Loggia Piave Merit Award.
On Saturday, July 20, 2019 family and friends are invited to a Mass at 9:30 a.m. to be held at St. Bartholomew's Church located at 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island followed by a grave-site burial, with military honors, at St. Ann's Cemetery. Visiting hours are kindly omitted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to St. Bartholomew's Church. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019