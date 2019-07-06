|
|
Payette, A. Viola
A. Viola Payette, 95, passed away peacefully on July 2, 2019 in the Holiday Retirement Home, Manville, RI. Viola was the loving wife to the late Raymond Payette. They were happily married for 55 years. Born in Central Falls, she was the daughter of the late Dollard Remy and the late Rose Alma (St. Pierre). Viola was a long-time volunteer at Camp Ker-Anna as a girl scout leader, and as a Camp Supervisor for 37 years (1941-1978) with her longtime friend the late Gabrielle Marcotte. Viola later volunteered as a cook at the camp, for 36 years (1980-2016). She remained involved with the Camp until her passing. Viola was a faithful communicant, and active member of the Holy Spirit Parish (St. Mathieu) Central Falls. Viola is survived by two sons, Ronald and wife Marilyn of Woonsocket, and Denis and wife Sharon of Johnston. Two daughters Diane Barbeau and husband Jeff of Lincoln, and Carol Raymond and husband Mark of Peabody Massachusetts, a brother Lionel Remy of Cumberland and two sisters Rita Proulx of Lincoln, and Claire Dumas of Central Falls. Viola had seven grandchildren, Kenneth and Kevin Payette, Steven and Marc Barbeau, and Jessica, Michael and Matthew Raymond. She had one great-grandson, Ethan Payette. Viola was preceded in death by her brothers Roger, Roch, George, John and Paul Remy, and her sisters Irene Remy and Lucille Frappier. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 9th at 8am at the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Avenue, Lincoln, R.I. with a mass of Christian Burial in the Holy Spirit Parish (St. Mathieu) at 9:30am. Interment services will take place at Resurrection Cemetery in Cumberland. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday from 3:30pm until 8:00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Camp Ker-Anna, 500 Reservoir Rd, Cumberland, RI 02864. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 6 to July 7, 2019