Aaron Scot (Barber) Easton
1993 - 2020
(Barber) Easton, Aaron Scot
Aaron Scot (Barber) Easton, 27, of Moosup passed away unexpectedly at home on June 10, 2020.
He was born in Providence, RI, a son to Sally (Phillips) and Nicholas Easton.
Aaron was a bright and loving member of 3 families, his birth mother Deanna Barber's, his birth father's David Liberty, and for the last 23 years, the Easton family.
In addition to his parents he is survived by his brothers Paul LaGrandeur of Cumberland RI; Shawn LaGrandeur of Plainfield, CT; Dylan LaGrandeur of Stonington, CT; Whitney Easton of Moosup CT; Timothy King Goddard and Anthony King Goddard of RI; and sisters; Jennie Douglas of Moosup CT; Angelina Newbury of Moosup CT; and Timesha King Goddard, Kiara Lindley and Kayla Romero of RI.; his son Xander Easton of CT, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He struggled bravely with multiple disabilities for all his life but was happy, funny and giving. He was an excellent pianist at a young age and also a great athlete starring in football and soccer at Plainfield High and in local leagues. He was well known and loved wherever he went around Connecticut and Rhode Island.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions there will be a Celebration of Life held for Aaron at a date and time to be determined. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dougherty Brothers Funeral Home
595 Norwich Road
Plainfield, CT 06374
(860) 564-2296
