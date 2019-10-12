|
|
Wishnevsky, Aaron
Aaron Wishnevsky, 91, 0f Pawtucket passed into eternal life on October 8, 2019. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Campbell) Wishnevsky.
Mr. Wishnevsky was born in Providence, the son of the late Morris Wishnevsky and Ida (Rosensweet) Wishnevsky. He was a United States Army Veteran of the Korean War where he served in the Military Police. Mr. Wishnevsky owned and operated The Wishing Well Bridal and Dress Shop with his wife Patricia for many years.
In 1952 Mr. Wishnevsky helped create the Darlington Little League to foster good character and sportsmanship for the youth of Pawtucket. A constant supporter of Slater Park, he was instrumental in the relocation of Fanny the elephant to her permanent home at Black Beauty Ranch in Texas, served on the first restoration committee for the Loof Carousel and was an active member of the Slater Park Winter Wonderland for many years.
He is survived by his daughters, Patricia A. Philbin of Pawtucket, Pamela M. Duffy of Rehoboth, MA., Paula Cappello of Rehoboth, MA., Sharron DeBlois of Rehoboth, MA., and Susan Green of Pawtucket, his ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Marber of Sharon, MA.
There will be a celebration of Aaron's life on Wednesday, October 16th at 10:00 am in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. His burial will be in Seekonk Cemetery. The visitation for Aaron will be on Tuesday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019