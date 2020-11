Or Copy this URL to Share

ROBSHAW RN, ABBIE V.

95 of East Providence passed quietly Sunday morning surrounded by her family. Born in Pawtucket a daughter of the late John L. and Abbie (Duffy) Stapleton. She had been the wife of the late Harry A. Robshaw, Sr.

Her life will be celebrated with calling hours Wednesday morning from 11:00am to 12:00pm with a service at 12:30pm in the Stapleton Family Funeral Home, 684 Park Avenue, Cranston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store