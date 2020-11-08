Laflamme, Achille A. "Archie"
97 of Smithfield, died on Nov 5, 2020 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Intake Center. He was the husband of Florence (Charron) Dionne-Laflamme for 26 years.
Born in Cranston, he was the son of the late Theophile and Blandine (Arcand) Laflamme.
Archie served in the US Army in WWII as an expert tank gunner in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a purple heart recipient and a proud military veteran. He was also a bookkeeper and Jewelry designer for Richline Manufacturing Company before becoming owner in 1957. He retired in 1988 after owning the company for 30 years.
Archie was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and rarely missed watching televised games. He enjoyed traveling around the state to explore local scenic towns and villages.
He was the stepfather of Ronald Dionne of Woodbridge, VA, Lawrence Dionne & Kevin Dionne of Smithfield, Steven Dionne of Johnston, and Cheryl (Dionne) Leonard of Greenville. He had 12 step grandchildren and 10 great step grandchildren. He was predeceased by 3 siblings.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, his funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory made be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 hopehealthco.org
For messages of condolence visit andersonwinfield.net