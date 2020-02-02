|
|
Forrest, Adelaide Margaret "Maggie" "Addy" (Bourne)
Adelaide B. Forrest passed suddenly on Jan.16th, surrounded by her loved ones.
Adelaide Bourne of Merchantville, NJ married R.Warren Forrest in 1947. While her husband attended Rutgers University, Adelaide tended to their two sons. After graduation the young family moved multiple times as Warren's career advanced. They added two more sons and a daughter to their family. In 1969 the family moved to Scituate, RI where they restored an antique house and started a familly farm.
After their divorce in 1979, Adelaide worked in the dental industry. When she retired, she traveled extensively with her son Bruce and visited five of seven continents.
In 1990 she founded the Sherwood Valley Mobile Home Association in Coventry, which became the Sherwood Valley Housing Cooperative, a resident owned community on January 16, 2018.
Adelaide is survived by fours sons, Rodney (Peggy) of Londonderry, NH; Capt. Bruce (Beverly) of Westminster, CO; Keith (Margaret) of Fort Collins, CO; Dwight (Dianna) of Loveland, CO; and daughter Leslie (Robert) Cucino of Foster, RI. 10 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Her former husband predeceased her in 2000.
A memorial service will be planned at the convenience of the family
Adelaide was very politically active, those wishing to honor her memory may make contributions to the following: Bernie Sanders for President, via Actblue.com, the ACLU or the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 2, 2020