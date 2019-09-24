Home

POWERED BY

Services
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
645 Hartford Ave
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adelaide Pistacchio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adelaide "Adele" (D'Ercole) Pistacchio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Adelaide "Adele" (D'Ercole) Pistacchio Obituary
PISTACCHIO, ADELAIDE "ADELE" (D'ERCOLE)
95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Vincent Pistacchio. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Camillo and Annunciata D'Ercole.
Mrs. Pistacchio worked as a hairstylist for many years before retiring. She had also worked for Cherry & Webb and the DaVinci Center.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Pistacchio and his wife Deborah, and Rev. Gene Pistacchio; two sisters, Claire D'Ercole and Ann Testoni, and two grandchildren, Randy and Mindy Pistacchio. She was the mother of the late Ronald Pistacchio and Nancy Pistacchio and sister of the late Lucy Spizzolini, Angelo, Guido and Joseph D'Ercole.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adele's memory may be made to: , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adelaide's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Maceroni Funeral Home
Download Now