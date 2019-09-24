|
|
PISTACCHIO, ADELAIDE "ADELE" (D'ERCOLE)
95, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Vincent Pistacchio. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Camillo and Annunciata D'Ercole.
Mrs. Pistacchio worked as a hairstylist for many years before retiring. She had also worked for Cherry & Webb and the DaVinci Center.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she is survived by her two sons, Kenneth Pistacchio and his wife Deborah, and Rev. Gene Pistacchio; two sisters, Claire D'Ercole and Ann Testoni, and two grandchildren, Randy and Mindy Pistacchio. She was the mother of the late Ronald Pistacchio and Nancy Pistacchio and sister of the late Lucy Spizzolini, Angelo, Guido and Joseph D'Ercole.
Her funeral will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9 a.m. from the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visitation Wednesday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Adele's memory may be made to: , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019