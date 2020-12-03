NOACK, ADELE A.

88, of Wickford, RI and formerly of Providence, RI passed away on December 1st at Sunrise of Bon Air in Richmond, VA. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Noack and her sister, Anita Foye. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Adeline (Gallo) Simone. Adele graduated from Central High School in Providence and worked as an administrative assistant in the Providence School Department for 27 years. She spent her retirement years cooking, traveling to Sarasota, FL, reading and visiting with her many friends and extended family members. She developed a great love for painting in her retirement and her paintings were a treasure to many.

She is survived by her loving sons, Steven Noack (Jule) of Cumberland, RI, Tom Noack (Ann) of Midlothian, VA, and Ted (Dana) of Stillwater, MN. She was the cherished grandmother of Christopher Noack, Catherine Soucie, Emily Noack, Joseph Noack, Megan Noack, Logan Noack and Beverly Andrade. She was the great grandmother of Olivia Soucie and the late Raymond Jamieson Noack.

A celebration of life will be held in Rhode Island at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wickford Art Association - 36 Beach Street, Wickford, RI 02852. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Bon Air for their loving care and comfort during her illness.

Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store