1/1
Adele A. Noack
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adele's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NOACK, ADELE A.
88, of Wickford, RI and formerly of Providence, RI passed away on December 1st at Sunrise of Bon Air in Richmond, VA. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Raymond Noack and her sister, Anita Foye. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Salvatore and Adeline (Gallo) Simone. Adele graduated from Central High School in Providence and worked as an administrative assistant in the Providence School Department for 27 years. She spent her retirement years cooking, traveling to Sarasota, FL, reading and visiting with her many friends and extended family members. She developed a great love for painting in her retirement and her paintings were a treasure to many.
She is survived by her loving sons, Steven Noack (Jule) of Cumberland, RI, Tom Noack (Ann) of Midlothian, VA, and Ted (Dana) of Stillwater, MN. She was the cherished grandmother of Christopher Noack, Catherine Soucie, Emily Noack, Joseph Noack, Megan Noack, Logan Noack and Beverly Andrade. She was the great grandmother of Olivia Soucie and the late Raymond Jamieson Noack.
A celebration of life will be held in Rhode Island at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Wickford Art Association - 36 Beach Street, Wickford, RI 02852. The family would like to thank the staff at Sunrise of Bon Air for their loving care and comfort during her illness.
Arrangements have been entrusted to THE CRANSTON-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME of WICKFORD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford
140 West Main Street
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 294-4013
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cranston-Murphy Funeral Home Wickford

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
December 2, 2020
From the first moment I met Adele by the pool in Willow Links I felt I was in the presence of a true lady. With was her soft-spoken grace and kindness she was someone you sought out as a friend. I enjoyed that friendship during our winter seasons in Sarasota. Our prayers are with you during this sorrowful time. Pamela and Francis McIntyre
Pamela and Francis McIntyre
Friend
December 2, 2020
What a lovely and delightful lady Adele was! It was a pleasure to meet and converse with her at Tom and Ann's home. God bless the entire family as I know a void has been created with her passing.
Eileen and Tom K.
December 2, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved