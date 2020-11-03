Bannon, Adele M.

96, of Warwick, RI, passed away on October 30,2020. She was the beloved wife of the late John F. Bannon. She was born in Nice, France, the daughter of the late Sante and Lucie Redolfi.

She leaves behind her three daughters, Julie Matteo and husband Robert of Warrwick, RI, Jean Charpentier and husband Gerard of Providence, RI, and Sharon Fredette and husband Richard of Attleboro, MA, seven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Juliet Gerlini and husband Pierre of Menton, France, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Redolfi.

Adele worked for many years at the former Les Petit Fours French bakery on Hope Street in Providence, RI. She enjoyed singing, listening to music, reading, and writing poetry, some of which was published. She was particularly noted for her amazing French cooking and baking skills. Most of all, she loved traveling, taking long walks and spending time with her family.

Funeral and burial services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store