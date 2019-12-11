The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
8:45 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kevin's Church
Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Adele Marinosci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Adele N. (Sarro) Marinosci

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARINOSCI, ADELE N. (SARRO)
93, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Marinosci. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Fellone) Sarro.
Adele loved cooking, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was the loving mother of Dennis Marinosci and his wife Catherine of Chicago, IL, Darlene Caruolo and her husband Alan of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Jenny and Matthew Marinosci, Nicholas and Vincent Caruolo. She was the dear sister of the late Jenny Vallante, Evelyn Fransosi, Armando Sarro, Dante Sarro, Albert Sarro and Anthony Sarro.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Kevin's Church, Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 – 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fund for Hendricken, Bishop Hendricken High School, 2615 Warwick Ave., Warwick, RI 02889.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Adele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now