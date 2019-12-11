|
|
MARINOSCI, ADELE N. (SARRO)
93, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Marinosci. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria (Fellone) Sarro.
Adele loved cooking, baking, and spending time with her grandchildren.
She was the loving mother of Dennis Marinosci and his wife Catherine of Chicago, IL, Darlene Caruolo and her husband Alan of Cranston; cherished grandmother of Jenny and Matthew Marinosci, Nicholas and Vincent Caruolo. She was the dear sister of the late Jenny Vallante, Evelyn Fransosi, Armando Sarro, Dante Sarro, Albert Sarro and Anthony Sarro.
Her funeral will be held on Friday at 8:45 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Kevin's Church, Warwick. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 4 – 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Fund for Hendricken, Bishop Hendricken High School, 2615 Warwick Ave., Warwick, RI 02889.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 11, 2019