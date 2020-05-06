The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Adeline (Autiello) Carbone

Adeline (Autiello) Carbone Obituary
CARBONE, ADELINE (Autiello)
98, of Cranston passed away April 28, 2020 at Scalabrini Villa in North Kingstown, RI. She was the beloved wife of the late Americo Carbone. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Antonio and Antonetta (Calvino) Autiello. She is survived by her loving children Janet M. Moore and her husband Walter, and William T. Carbone and his wife Beverly A.
She is also survived by her grandchildren: Christopher P. Moore and his fiancee Michelle Salgado; Evan C. Moore and his wife Meagan and their children Brayden and Madisyn. She was predeceased by her grandson Brendon T. Moore.
Funeral services will be private. Complete obituary visit WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 6, 2020
