|
|
SCHWARTZ, ADELINE F.
95, died January 14, 2020 after a long period of declining health.
Born in Bronx, NY, Adeline DeVoto graduated from Columbia University in 1947 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. She married Raymond Frederick in 1950 and suspended her nursing career to raise four children. Raymond's employment carried the family to New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Maine, and finally Rhode Island. Upon moving to Barrington in 1967, Adeline started working at the Hattie Ide Chaffee Home in East Providence.
Hattie Ide Chaffee played a central role in Adeline's life. She resumed her career as a charge nurse and, at the time of Raymond's death in 1977, she had assumed the role of Administrator. Her devotion to the Hattie Ide community was absolute: staff were encouraged to realize their maximum potential; residents were treated with the utmost dignity and respect.
Adeline married Victor B. Schwartz in 1984. The couple moved to Providence and had an active life together until Victor's death in 2009. Adeline retired from Hattie Ide Chaffee the following year after 42 years of service.
Declining health led Adeline to require the support she had provided to so many others throughout her long career, and Hattie Ide Chaffee welcomed her as a resident. "As you sow, so shall you reap" – her final years were blessed with attentive and expert care.
Adeline was predeceased by one sister, Rachel Rusbarsky of New Jersey, and is survived by one sister, Delores Wilson of Virginia. She is also survived by four children: son Louis Frederick and wife Meredith of Newport, RI; son Stephen Frederick and wife Laurene of Brockton, MA; daughter Karen Nielsen and husband Christopher of Sea Cliff, NY; daughter Judy Waite and husband Brian of Greenland, NH. She is survived by 5 grandchildren: Christopher, Michael, Laura, Zachary and Nicole.
Visitation hours will begin at 9:30AM on Tuesday, January 21, int the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman St., Providence , followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in St. Sebastian Church, Cole Ave., Providence.. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Providence.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hattie Ide Chaffee Home (www.hattieidechaffee.com). Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020