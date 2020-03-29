|
|
D'ACCHIOLI, ADELINE M. (ALTIERI)
98, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Adeline was born on September 18, 1921 to the late Anthony and Madeline Altieri. She grew up in Johnston, graduated from St. Xavier High School and worked at Providence Box Company. She was the loving wife of the late Anthony Louis D'Acchioli for 60 years. They had two sons, Anthony and the late Robert Alan D'Acchioli. Adeline is survived by her son Anthony and his wife, Christine, of Warwick, RI; her granddaughter, Melanie DiBiasio and her husband Kevin and two great-grandchildren, Tyler Robert and Connor Joseph DiBiasio. Beyond being a dedicated mother, Adeline displayed her artistic talents through baking, cake decorating, ceramics, and knitting. She was extremely good-natured, quick with a joke and enjoyed people.
Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis, a celebration of life in her honor will take place in the coming months. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hope Alzheimers Center, 25 Brayton Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020