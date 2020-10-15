1/1
Adeline M. (Montefusco) Dirocco
DIROCCO, ADELINE M. (MONTEFUSCO)
95, of Johnston, passed peacefully on October 11, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Alfred DiRocco.
Born in Providence, she was one of eleven children of the late Joseph and Nancy (Squillante) Montefusco. She was the owner of Val Di's Cake Decorating Supplies.
She is survived by two sons, Richard and Lonnie DiRocco, her daughter-in-law, MaryAnne Scungio, four grandchildren, Danielle, Desiree, Chris, and Joseph DiRocco, two great-grandchildren, Talin DiRocco and Trevor Larkin, and her sister, Nancy Giordano.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 Noon in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Calling hours are omitted and burial is private. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
