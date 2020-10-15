DIROCCO, ADELINE M. (MONTEFUSCO)
95, of Johnston, passed peacefully on October 11, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of the late Alfred DiRocco.
Born in Providence, she was one of eleven children of the late Joseph and Nancy (Squillante) Montefusco. She was the owner of Val Di's Cake Decorating Supplies.
She is survived by two sons, Richard and Lonnie DiRocco, her daughter-in-law, MaryAnne Scungio, four grandchildren, Danielle, Desiree, Chris, and Joseph DiRocco, two great-grandchildren, Talin DiRocco and Trevor Larkin, and her sister, Nancy Giordano.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 12 Noon in Our Lady of Grace Church, George Waterman Rd., Johnston. Calling hours are omitted and burial is private. www.robbinsfuneralhome.com