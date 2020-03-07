|
MORETTA, ADELINE
88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Born in Providence, she was the devoted daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Moretta.
Prior to retirement, Adeline was employed as an Executive Secretary at the Nicholson File Company.
She leaves her sister, Jennie Trimble; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She was the sister of the late Rose Lupo, Anna Evans and Marie Lonardo.
Visitation will be held Monday Morning, March 9, 2020 from 8:15 – 9:15 a.m. in the Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Bartholomew Church, 305 Laurel Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 7, 2020