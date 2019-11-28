|
|
|
CARD OF THANKS We would like to thank everyone for the many acts of kindness shown to us during our loss. We appreciated all the cards, spirituals, food and donations to Dad's favorite charities. A special thanks to the VA Medical Center and Hope Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. To Father Ranallo and Father Ledoux for the beautiful Mass. Also, to Paul Roy and the Staff of Mariani Funeral Home for helping to make a difficult time a lit bit easier. From the Family of the late ADOLF C. RICCI Dad - Missing you on your First Birthday & Thanksgiving away from us!
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 28, 2019