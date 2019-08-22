|
|
RICCI, ADOLF "RICK"
95, passed away peacefully on August 20, 2019. He was the loving husband of Cecelia (DeCecco) Ricci. They had been happily married for 72 years. Born in Providence he was the son of the late Giusseppe and Catarina (Andreozzi) Ricci.
Rick served his country and was a decorated Veteran of the United States Navy during WW II on the USS Owen. After the service, he went back to Mount Pleasant High School and received his diploma. He worked for New England Telephone for 43 years prior to his retirement. He was the commander of Deron 52 Navy Reunion for many years. He belonged to the American Legion, St. Mary Society. He was a member of the telephone Pioneers.
Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Robert A. Ricci and his wife Susan, Cathy A. Ricci, and Robbin Lapati and her husband Domenic. He was the adoring grandfather of Michael Ricci and his wife Cristi, Sophia and Nicole Ricci, the great grandfather of George and Allie Ricci. He is also survived by his grand dog Oliver. He was the brother of the late Joseph Ricci Jr., Louise Moretti, Anna Evick, Della DePalma, and Flora DeBiasio. His funeral will be held on Saturday August 24, 2019 at 9:45 A.M. from the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Ann Church, Providence at 11 A.M. Burial with military honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Calling hours will be Friday evening from 4 to 7 P.M. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to 2900 North Rocky Point Drive Tampa, FL 33607, or St. Jude Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 22, 2019